Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,537,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,416,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,136.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,213,000 after acquiring an additional 713,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,310,000 after purchasing an additional 565,821 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after purchasing an additional 284,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.