Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.2 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

