Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is Altium Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 150.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,000 shares during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics accounts for about 2.8% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $9,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 53,354 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,991,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 1,029.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of CAPR opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $440.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 4.65. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 million. Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

