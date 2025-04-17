Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 570,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,639,000 after acquiring an additional 227,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $123,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,741,001 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,781 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,600,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,265,248 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 208,326 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,847.36. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,044. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

