Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,210 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $521,348,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kenvue by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kenvue by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,595,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,926,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

