Bridgewater Associates LP Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,111 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

