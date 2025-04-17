Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,521 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FMC by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,008,000 after buying an additional 977,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,452,000 after buying an additional 54,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 685,995 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 241,582 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $68.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

