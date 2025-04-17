Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 750 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $342,686,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,030,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.20.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $245.90 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.38 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

