Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $2,132,900.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,132,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,883,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,726,085.56. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $2,737,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,950.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $3,182,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $4,834,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $4,174,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 103.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $1,759,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

