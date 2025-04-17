Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $52,492,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Repligen Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $102.97 and a 1-year high of $182.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.02, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

