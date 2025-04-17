Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,081,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 56.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $452.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.59 and a 200-day moving average of $444.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

