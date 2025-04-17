Arista Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DFAE stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.