NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NSK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NPSKY opened at $8.07 on Thursday. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

