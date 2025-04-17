Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Arista Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $77,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

