Arrow Capital Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,000 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Arrow Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up approximately 1.8% of Arrow Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

