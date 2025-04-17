PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PARK24 Stock Performance
Shares of PKCOY stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. PARK24 has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.
PARK24 Company Profile
