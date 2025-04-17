Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WPM. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.43.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$117.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$69.78 and a 52 week high of C$119.94. The company has a market cap of C$37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.