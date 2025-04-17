Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Cut to $273.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.75.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,206,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after buying an additional 741,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after purchasing an additional 177,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $380,369,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

