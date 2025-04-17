Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Down 48.7% in March

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 265,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $1.50 to $0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

SPRB opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.87.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 555.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

