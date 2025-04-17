BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) to “Strong-Buy”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$197.25.

Shares of FNV opened at C$239.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$188.94. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$156.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.86.

In related news, Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total value of C$108,540.35. Also, Senior Officer Lena Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.37, for a total value of C$357,620.50. Insiders sold a total of 16,054 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,292 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

