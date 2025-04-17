Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Barclays

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 180.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,679 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,999.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,916,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 86,021 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

