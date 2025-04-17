TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTXFree Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TRTX opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $572.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,303,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,983,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,588,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 485,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.