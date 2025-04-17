TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TRTX opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 156.81, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $572.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,303,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,983,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,588,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 485,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

