Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $660.84 million, a PE ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 30,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This trade represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $499,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

