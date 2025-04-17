BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

FNV opened at $172.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.44.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

