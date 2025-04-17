Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GCBC opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $364.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.36. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $163,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $367,363.34. This represents a 80.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,418.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $775,619.80. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,784 shares of company stock worth $237,409. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

