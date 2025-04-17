AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $36.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Trading Down 0.5 %

AB stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

