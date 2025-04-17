Wedbush Estimates MercadoLibre’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.09. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $43.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $39.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $58.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,379.71.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.5 %

MELI stock opened at $2,064.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,040.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,959.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,324.99 and a twelve month high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

