Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 13.6% increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Citizens Financial Price Performance
Shares of CIWV opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. Citizens Financial has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.50.
