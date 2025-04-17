Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 13.6% increase from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Citizens Financial Price Performance

Shares of CIWV opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. Citizens Financial has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $29.50.

About Citizens Financial

Further Reading

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

