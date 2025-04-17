Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Estimate for FANG Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.45 EPS.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion.
Diamondback Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy
In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
Further Reading
