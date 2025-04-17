Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Estimate for FANG Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.45 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.