iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,905,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,783,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,094,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $416.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.29. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.23 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

