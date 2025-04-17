SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWX opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.