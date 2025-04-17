SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Holdings Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of EWX opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $64.79.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.