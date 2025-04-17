iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

IMCG stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

