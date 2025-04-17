Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $477.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

