Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 501.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $18,191,542.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,353,042.65. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 490,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $89,532,411.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at $198,214,409.80. The trade was a 31.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,318 shares of company stock valued at $181,925,602 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.40 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.91.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.60 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

