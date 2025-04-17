Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $44.35.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

