United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 215,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 182,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period.

SHYG stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

