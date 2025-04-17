United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,429,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 93.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 151,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,108 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDX opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $193.03 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,960. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.62 per share, with a total value of $350,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,464.30. This trade represents a 23.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,675 shares of company stock worth $1,057,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

