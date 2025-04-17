iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,528,000 after purchasing an additional 575,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,984,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,999,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,421,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 589,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 319,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $25.89 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

