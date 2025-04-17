United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Takes $4.35 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $5,388,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,189,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $275.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $298.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MORN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

