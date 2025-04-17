Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CacheTech Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,451,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,263,000 after buying an additional 81,307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.56 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

