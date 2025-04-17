United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 334,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

OBDC opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.73. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

