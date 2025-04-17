Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

