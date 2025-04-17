Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.60. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.