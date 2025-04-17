Q2 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Companies Issued By Wedbush

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

RKT opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 2.35. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 801.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Rocket Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 82.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

