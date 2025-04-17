StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

