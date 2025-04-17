B. Riley Comments on Teck Resources’ Q2 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.