Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Bridge Capital
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- United Airlines Is in Reversal—If the Economy Doesn’t Stall
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Morgan Stanley: 3 Financial Stocks That Will Thrive in Volatility
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Spotify Stock Climbs as Its Growth Strategy Diversifies
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.