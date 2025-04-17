Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLIO Financial Planning increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,626,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

