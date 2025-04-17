Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.60 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 143.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.73.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,098,475.92. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $177,261.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,272,475.36. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,033 shares of company stock worth $67,893,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $205.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.58. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

