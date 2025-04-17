Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – April 16th

Tesla, Shell, and Rivian Automotive are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks represent shares in companies involved in the production and advancement of electric vehicles and related technologies, such as battery systems and charging infrastructure. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing sustainable transportation sector and the broader shift toward clean energy mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.73. 47,166,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,752,296. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.03. The company has a market cap of $790.39 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,884. The firm has a market cap of $195.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,922,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,635,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Featured Articles