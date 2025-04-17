Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 12,695 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $12.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Guild Price Performance

Guild Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guild by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,209 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Guild by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Guild by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 628,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Guild by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

